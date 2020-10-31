Would you like to receive DawgNation news alerts? Excellent! News alerts will be displayed in your browser.

Dan Mullen at the center of massive brawl during Florida-Missouri game

Dan Mullen is the head coach at Florida.
Connor Riley
Georgia’s next two opponents will likely be hearing from the SEC offices following a full-blown brawl that broke out just before halftime during Saturday’s game between Florida and Missouri.

On the final play of the half, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask took a questionably late hit by Missouri’s Drajan Jeffcoat. As the two sides were heading to the locker room, the two came together and punches were thrown.

Lots of punches.

Three players were ejected from the game, with Florida defensive end Zachary Carter and linebacker Antwuan Powell getting tossed, while Missouri linebacker Tre Williams was also ejected.

After the fight, Florida coach Dan Mullen, who went after the head referee while the players were fighting, flapped his arms up and down to try and hype up the crowd.

After briefly entering the tunnel, Mullen came back out and repeated the gesture.

The move by Mullen caught the scorn of the national media, with many commenting on Mullen’s behavior in particular.

Whether or not there are any suspensions will be determined by the SEC. Last season, Georgia wide receiver George Pickens was ejected and suspended the first half of the SEC championship game due to his involvement in a fight during the Georgia-Georgia Tech.

Carter is one of Florida’s top defenders, while Powell is a freshman and yet to record any stats this season. The Gators were also missing multiple starters following a COVID-19 outbreak that caused Florida’s previous two games to be moved.

Florida did win the game 41-17 over the Tigers.

Missouri’s next game is also against Georgia, with the game coming on Nov. 14.

Georgia and Florida are set to play on next Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla., with the fate of the SEC on the line. It will be worth monitoring what Mullen has to say as well as the fallout from the incident.

