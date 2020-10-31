Georgia’s next two opponents will likely be hearing from the SEC offices following a full-blown brawl that broke out just before halftime during Saturday’s game between Florida and Missouri.

On the final play of the half, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask took a questionably late hit by Missouri’s Drajan Jeffcoat. As the two sides were heading to the locker room, the two came together and punches were thrown.

Lots of punches.

Football: 2020 vs. Missouri. Kyle Trask gets nailed late after letting the ball go. Ref is right there, but decides the flag is too comfy in his pocket to disturb it from its nap to throw it. Full scale brawl ensues. Cool. @GregSankey (via @Champton85) pic.twitter.com/cAX5NvL4yM — InAllKindsOfWeather.com (@AllKindsWeather) November 1, 2020

Three players were ejected from the game, with Florida defensive end Zachary Carter and linebacker Antwuan Powell getting tossed, while Missouri linebacker Tre Williams was also ejected.

Three players were ejected from the Florida-Missouri game following a brawl that unfolded at the end of the first half. pic.twitter.com/GTavCznk6B — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 1, 2020

After the fight, Florida coach Dan Mullen, who went after the head referee while the players were fighting, flapped his arms up and down to try and hype up the crowd.

After briefly entering the tunnel, Mullen came back out and repeated the gesture.

The move by Mullen caught the scorn of the national media, with many commenting on Mullen’s behavior in particular.

If @Lane_Kiffin got fined $25,000 for tweeting, Dan Mullen is about to lose the GDP of a medium-sized country. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) November 1, 2020

SEC Network says Dan Mullen told them he was trying to get his team off the field. He went after a ref on the field, according to the tape. And then he did this after the field was cleared. pic.twitter.com/PPw1t8kJZy — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) November 1, 2020

Dan Mullen needs to be fined. — Tom Hart (@tom_hart) November 1, 2020

Mullen’s last few weeks have been a disgrace https://t.co/dhhfLQNtQf — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 1, 2020

Whether or not there are any suspensions will be determined by the SEC. Last season, Georgia wide receiver George Pickens was ejected and suspended the first half of the SEC championship game due to his involvement in a fight during the Georgia-Georgia Tech.

Carter is one of Florida’s top defenders, while Powell is a freshman and yet to record any stats this season. The Gators were also missing multiple starters following a COVID-19 outbreak that caused Florida’s previous two games to be moved.

Florida did win the game 41-17 over the Tigers.

Missouri’s next game is also against Georgia, with the game coming on Nov. 14.

Georgia and Florida are set to play on next Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla., with the fate of the SEC on the line. It will be worth monitoring what Mullen has to say as well as the fallout from the incident.

