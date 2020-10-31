Georgia at Kentucky live updates: Bulldogs 7 Wildcats 0

Welcome to the Georgia football LIVE BLOG, with up-to-the-minute scoring, injury status and news is delivered.

BREAKING NEWS: George Pickens not with team at Kentucky

SECOND QUARTER

• 27 plays, two passes, one from each team

FIRST QUARTER SCORING

Georgia 7, Kentucky 0 (6:07): Stetson Bennett 2-yard run (Jack Podlesny kick); Drive: 12 plays, 86 yards, 5:06. Key play: Kendall Milton 14-yard run to Kentucky 27. Note: All 12 plays rushing plays.

Georgia wins toss, defers

• Quay Walker starts in place of Monty Rice

ATHENS — Georgia football knows to tighten its chinstraps for Kentucky today, a game that could look far easier on the scoreboard than it will feel on the sidelines.

Coach Kirby Smart says the Wildcats, a two-touchdown underdog in the noon kick on Saturday (TV: SEC Network) are annually one of the most physical showdowns on the schedule.

The way the Bulldogs look to play the game, it could turn into more of a throwback than representation of high-powered offense that UGA entered the season intent on playing.

DawgNation broke the news Saturday morning that receiver George Pickens is not with the team at Kentucky (upper body injury) and has also learned that tailback Kenny McIntosh is not expected to dress out.

McIntosh, who was limited during the bye week with a knee injury, ranks third in the nation in kick return average and is UGA’s most versatile back running and catching the football.

McIntosh is averaging 36.33 yards per kick return and has 19 carries for 92 yards along with 4 catches for 51 yards.

It’s fair to wonder how that might — or might not — change the game plan.

Smart said after losing to Alabama 41-24 and getting shutout on Oct. 17 that Georgia needed to get back to playing its brand of football, and many wonder what that might mean for the pass game.

The Bulldogs’ offensive line has improved as the season has progressed, and freshman Kendall Milton has emerged as a powerful force in the run game, leading some to wonder if UGA might take a step toward being more run heavy.

Redshirt junior Stetson Bennett struggled against Alabama (18-of-40 passing, 269 yards, 3 interceptions, 5 batted balls), but Smart has made it clear UGA is sticking with him.

“The big thing for us is how can we play around our quarterback.”

Redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis has been taking reps with the second team and JT Daniels and Carson Beck are also at Kentucky and available to play if needed.

kickoff Noon, SEC Network

Georgia captains: Eric Stokes, Trey Hill, Malik Herrin

INJURY REPORT

WR Matt Landers (shoulder) probable

LB Monty Rice (foot) probable

OT Owen Condon (unknown) probable

WR Arian Smith (knee) doubtful

RB Kenny McIntosh (knee) out

WR George Pickens (pectoral) out

DB Kelee Ringo (labrum) out

WR Dominick Blaylock (knee) out

Pregame reads

Georgia at crossroads with offensive identity

Kirby Smart explains who carries the ball when and why

Teammates discuss Stetson Bennett, JT Daniels

Georgia working to help Stetson Bennett polish fundamentals

Kirby Smart updates Kenny McIntosh, Monty Rice injuries

Georgia looks to run game to help out pass game

Wake-up call, Kirby 2-3 in SEC Noon Kickoff games at Georgia