Dan Mullen calls Brock Bowers ‘game changer,’ while ESPN analyst says No. 1 TE in NCAA

After all, Mullen coached one of the NCAA’s all-time greats last year with the Gators, Kyle Pitts, who was the highest drafted at his position in NFL history.

Former Florida coach Dan Mullen knows a good tight end when he sees one.

Mullen was a guest analyst on ESPN GameDay and showered praised on Bowers, the freshman star from Napa, Calif.

“He’s a game changer,” Mullen said.

ESPN analyst David Pollack was more emphatic with his praise of Bowers, calling him “the best tight end of the country .. he’s the reason Georgia’s offense has gone from pretty good to really good this season.”

Actually, Pollack, the legendary UGA player, had nice words to say about all of Georgia’s tight ends: “This is old-school multiple tight ends, these aren’t just dudes. They are huge dudes. John Fitzpatrick, 6-foot-7 and 250. Give me some of that. Darnell Washington is 6-7 and 265. And Brock Bowers, best of the bunch – a freak show, is 6-4, 235.

“Watch these guys, they are space movers. This is what the run game works for Georgia. It’s not because of the great offensive line. It’s great tight ends who move people out of the way.”