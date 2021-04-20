Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,423 (April 20, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee said about UGA’s offense after its performance during the G-Day spring scrimmage Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: CBS writer sees potential for ‘deadly’ UGA offense after G-Day

Beginning of the show: The fallout continues from Georgia’s annual G-Day spring scrimmage. I’ll share on today’s show why at least one writer saw good things from UGA’s offense, and I’ll also discuss how tight end Darnell Washington could play a larger role this season and provide the Bulldogs with even more of an offensive spark based on what he demonstrated Saturday.

10-minute mark: I discuss what we’ve learned and still need to find out about the Bulldogs’ secondary and share audio of UGA coach Kirby Smart and linebacker Quay Walker on that subject.