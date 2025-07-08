ATHENS — Kirby Smart’s decision to bring Gunner Stockton to SEC Media Days next week is a strong indication Georgia’s quarterback position is settled.

Stockton, who started the Bulldogs’ CFP quarterfinal Sugar Bowl game against Notre Dame, is officially in a leadership position as a team spokesman at the league’s annual event, which will be held at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta next week.

Georgia middle linebacker CJ Allen and cornerback Daylen Everette are the other two players who will represent the Bulldogs next Tuesday on the team’s designated day to speak with reporters.

Coaches don’t always bring their most high-profile players — Alabama is not bringing its projected starting quarterback, Ty Simpson — so there was some question as to who Smart might bring to represent the UGA offense.

None of Georgia’s offensive players were named to the preseason first- or second team in Phil Steele’s annual preseason magazine, and Stockton lost the only game he started for the Bulldogs in his career.

Further, Smart elected not to allow either Stockton nor second-team quarterback Ryan Puglisi to speak to the media after he offered a mixed review of their performances in the annual G-Day Game in April.

“Both did some good things and both did some poor things, which, when you get in a game environment, they need that,” Smart said after the G-Day Game on April 12. “They need a game environment, they need a pocket, they need live, they need to play football.

“And they continue to get better. They understand they have some weapons on the outside. We have to rely on those guys to be able to make some plays, and I think both of those guys understand the offense.”

Stockton, entering his fourth fall in the program, will be counted on to make good decisions and accurate throws this season.

The Bulldogs acquired receiver talent through the portal after leading the nation in dropped passes last season— in addition to having missed assignments — shortcomings that factored heavily into a 41-34 loss at Alabama last season.

Quarterback Carson Beck overcame the receiver miscues to help lead the program back to the SEC Championship Game in his fifth year in the program.

Beck suffered an elbow injury at halftime of the SEC title, and Stockton was called upon to come off the bench and rally the team from a 6-3 halftime deficit to a 22-19 overtime victory.

Beck initially planned to declare himself eligible for the NFL draft season after last, but after consulting with doctors and his agent, he chose to return to college football where he will make an estimated $4.3 million in NIL earnings, per the On3 valuation chart.

Beck’s NIL deal at Georgia was worth more than $3 million last season, per DawgNation sources.

Stockton, recently named among the Top 20 preseason Heisman Trophy favorites, does not rank among the Top 100 in NIL valuation per the On3 report.

The Georgia SEC Media Days quarterback selection did, however, recently attend the Manning Passing Academy camp in Thibodaux, La.

Stockton was asked to compare himself to former UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett while in attendance at the event last month.

“The way he played, the way he styled some of the things he did, the way he carried himself,” Stockton reportedly told a USA Today reporter who was on site. “Mobility, he’s quick, he can get out of the pocket and has good pocket movement.

“Had a lot of swagger with what he did. I see the same things in myself.”

And now Stockton will be able to speak for himself in front of the hundreds of assembled media members, even if his past media dealings suggest his comments will be of a much more brief and modest variety.

Here’s a list of players that each SEC school will be bringing to the Media Days event in Atlanta next week:

Alabama

Tim Keenan III, DL, Senior

Deontae Lawson, LB, Senior

Kadyn Proctor, OL, Junior

Arkansas

Cam Ball, DL, Senior

Taylen Green, QB, Senior

Xavian Sorey Jr., LB, Senior

Auburn

Jackson Arnold, QB, Junior

Keldric Faulk, DL, Junior

Connor Lew, OL, Junior

Florida

Caleb Banks, DL, Senior

Jake Slaughter, OL, Senior

DJ Lagway, QB, Sophomore

Georgia

CJ Allen, LB, Junior

Daylen Everette, DB, Senior

Gunner Stockton, QB, Junior

Kentucky

Alex Afari Jr., LB, Senior

Jordan Lovett, DB, Senior

Josh Kattus, TE, Senior

LSU

Chris Hilton Jr., WR, Senior

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Senior

Whit Weeks, LB, Junior

Ole Miss

TJ Dottery, LB, Junior

Cayden Lee, WR, Junior

Austin Simmons, QB, Sophomore

Mississippi State

Blake Shapen, QB, QB, Graduate

Isaac Smith, S, Junior

Brenen Thompson, WR, Senior

Missouri

Daylan Carnell, S, Graduate

Connor Tollison, C, Graduate

Zion Young, DE, Senior

Oklahoma

John Mateer, QB, Junior

Robert Spears-Jennings, DB, Senior

R Mason Thomas, DL, Senior

South Carolina

LaNorris Sellers, QB, Sophomore

DQ Smith, DB, Senior

Nick Barrett, DT, Senior

Tennessee

Arion Carter, LB, Junior

Miles Kitselman, TE, SeniorBryson Eason, DT, Senior

Texas

Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Junior

Arch Manning, QB, Sophomore

Michael Taaffe, DB, Senior

Texas A&M

Will Lee III, DB, Senior

Ar’maj Reed-Adams, OL, Graduate

Taurean York, LB, Junior

Vanderbilt

Randon Fontenette, S/OLB, Junior

Martel Hight, DB, Junior

Diego Pavia, QB, Graduate