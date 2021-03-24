Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,401 (March 19, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why it’s a bigger deal than some might realize that UGA coach Kirby Smart named JT Daniels starting quarterback during an Atlanta radio interview Tuesday.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart names JT Daniels starting QB; here’s why that matters

NOTE: Today’s show was recorded prior to learning the news that Georgia wide receiver George Pickens had sustained an ACL injury. However, I did share thoughts on that subject here.

Beginning of the show: UGA Kirby Smart said JT Daniels is the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback during an interview on the Atlanta radio station, 680 The Fan, Tuesday. This may seemingly appear to be insignificant news to some, but I’ll explain on today’s show why it’s a substantial departure from how Smart has treated his quarterbacks in previous years. And I’ll discuss why giving the nod to Daniels in such a public fashion can benefit UGA this season.

10-minute mark: I highlight an impressive comment from UGA defensive back Ameer Speed.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show to recap the early moments of UGA spring practice.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an Alabama assistant surprisingly moving on from the program during spring practice.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call, award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.

After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.

NOTE: If you’d like to be part of the Cool Down, leave a message in the comment section below.