Georgia football just landed one of its top targets in the 2026 recruiting cycle with the commitment of offensive tackle Ekene Ogboko.
The four-star prospect from Garner, North Carolina, is the No. 68 overall prospect in the class per the 247Sports Composite rankings and is the No. 17 commitment for the 2026 class. Georgia now has the No. 2 overall-ranked class in the 247Sports team rankings.
Ogboko is the third-highest ranked commitment in Georgia’s recruiting class, behind five-star quarterback Jared Curtis and four-star defensive back Justice Fitzpatrick.
Ogboko is the newest commitment but Georgia may not have to wait long for its next one. A number of prospects have set decision dates in the coming days.
Below is a full look at when several targets are set to announce and where Georgia sits in those respective recruitments.
It’s important to note that not every major Georgia recruiting target has set a commitment date. Among those who could theoretically commit at any time include linebacker Tyler Atkinison, defensive lineman James Johnson, running backs Derrek Cooper and Savion Hiter and defensive back Tyriq Green.
Georgia football 2026 recruiting target commitment dates
- June 20: Three-star DL Corey Howard (Valdosta High School, Valdosta, Georgia) — Howard will choose between Florida, Georgia, and Georgia State. Howard is the No. 1063 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
- June 21: Four-star DL Vodney Cleveland (Parker High School, Birmingham, Alabama) — He’s looking at Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, and Texas. He is the No. 141 overall player.
- June 23: Four-star EDGE Khamari Brooks (North Oconee High School, Bogart, Georgia). Brooks is set to decide between Georgia and Alabama. He is the No. 112 overall player. For more on Brooks, check out Jeff Sentell’s most recent dispatch.
- June 25: Four-star WR Craig Dandridge (Cambridge High School, Alpharetta, Georgia) — Dandridge has taken official visits to Georgia, Georgia Tech, Stanford, and Tennessee. He is scheduled to visit Oklahoma this weekend. He is the No. 237 overall player in the class. For more on Dandridge, check out Jeff Sentell’s recent update on the wide receiver.
- June 25: Four-star RB Jae Lamar (Colquitt County High School, Moultrie, Georgia) — Lamar has taken visits to Clemson, Auburn and Miami. He is set to take an official visit to Georgia this weekend. Lamar is the No. 107 prospect in the country.
- June 26: Five-star RB Ezavier Crowell (Jackson High School, Jackson, Alabama) — Alabama, Auburn, Texas and Georgia are his finalists. Crowell is the No. 33 overall player in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
- June 26: Three-star IOL Desmond Green (Timberland High School, Saint Stephen, South Carolina) — Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina are the finalists for Green. He is the No. 391 overall player in the country for the 2026 recruiting cycle.
- June 27: Four-star offensive tackle Malakai Lee (Kamehameha High School, Honolulu, Hawaii) — Lee is down to a final four of Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Texas. Lee is the No. 137 overall recruit in the class. Sentell recently provided an update on Lee’s recruitment.
- June 27 weekend: Four-star DB Chace Calicut (North Shore High School, Houston, Texas) — Georgia, Michigan, and Texas are his finalists. He is the No. 162 overall player in the class. For more on Calicut — Elite Texas defender is saying all the right things after his Georgia football official visit
- June 30: Four-star DL Preston Carey (IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida) — Carey has taken official visits to Rutgers, USC, Ohio State, Florida and Georgia. He is the No. 309 overall prospect in the class.
- July 1: Four-star DB C.J. Hester (Cocoa High School, Cocoa, Florida) — Hester has taken official visits to Auburn, Florida, Syracuse, Georgia and is scheduled to visit Iowa this weekend. He is the No. 233 overall player in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
- July 2: Five-star WR Cederian Morgan (Benjamin Russell High School, Alexander, Alabama) — Auburn, Alabama, Florida and Georgia are battling to land Morgan. He is the No. 12 overall player in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
- July 5: Five-star DB Jireh Edwards (St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Maryland) — Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, or Texas A&M are the finalists for Edwards. He is the No. 23 overall player in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
- July 6: Four-star CB Chauncey Kennon (Booker High School, Sarasota, Florida) — Miami, Florida State, LSU and Georgia are the teams vying to land Kennon. He is the No. 67 overall player in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
- July 16: Four-star LB Nick Abrams II (McDonogh School, Owings Mills, Maryland) — Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Michigan are the other schools vying to try and land Abrams. He is the No. 249 overall player in the cycle.