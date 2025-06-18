Georgia football just landed one of its top targets in the 2026 recruiting cycle with the commitment of offensive tackle Ekene Ogboko.

The four-star prospect from Garner, North Carolina, is the No. 68 overall prospect in the class per the 247Sports Composite rankings and is the No. 17 commitment for the 2026 class. Georgia now has the No. 2 overall-ranked class in the 247Sports team rankings.

Ogboko is the third-highest ranked commitment in Georgia’s recruiting class, behind five-star quarterback Jared Curtis and four-star defensive back Justice Fitzpatrick.

Ogboko is the newest commitment but Georgia may not have to wait long for its next one. A number of prospects have set decision dates in the coming days.

Below is a full look at when several targets are set to announce and where Georgia sits in those respective recruitments.

It’s important to note that not every major Georgia recruiting target has set a commitment date. Among those who could theoretically commit at any time include linebacker Tyler Atkinison, defensive lineman James Johnson, running backs Derrek Cooper and Savion Hiter and defensive back Tyriq Green.

Georgia football 2026 recruiting target commitment dates