On episode No. 1,353 (Jan. 12, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the offseason hype already building for the Bulldogs and why it would be best for UGA fans to maintain a skeptical perspective about it.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans should be skeptical of offseason hype

Beginning of the show: It’s undoubtedly a good thing that Georgia will show up on the list of likely national championship contenders for next season, but predictions for UGA to overtake Alabama might ring hollow until the Bulldogs actually accomplish the feat. I’ll discuss more on this topic on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I address UGA defensive back Tyrique Stevenson entering the transfer portal.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

The latest on Stevenson

Reaction to Alabama’s national championship game win vs. Ohio State

And a look at what UGA fans should think about another national championship for the Crimson Tide

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the Bulldogs’ placement in three of the way-too-early top 25s, Alabama’s offensive outlook without Steve Sarkisian, and Texas A&M’s complaints about not being taken more seriously as a Playoff contender.

40-minute mark: I discuss the end of the Justin Fields Era in college football.

End of show: I award the Golden Shoe as part of the Gator Hater Roll Call.