According to a report from Fox 26 in Houston, Georgia defensive back commit Chace Calicut has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, following an incident that occurred on July 6.

Calicut committed to Georgia on June 27, picking Georgia over Texas and Michigan. Calicut is a 4-star defensive back from Houston and plays for North Shore High School. He is the No. 114 overall player in the 2026 recruiting class.

According to the report, court documents state that Calicut’s car drove around another vehicle and then slammed on the brakes, forcing the driver of the other vehicle to stop. The driver of the other car claims to have known Calicut from school.

The driver of the second car attempted to drive away but the report alleges that Calicut pulled up alongside the driver again. A passenger in Calicut’s car, identified as Isaiah Brice Phillip, allegedly pointed a handgun at the driver of the other car.

As the other driver performed a U-turn and pulled away, gunshots were reportedly fired by Phillip, according to a friend of the unidentified driver who was in another vehicle.

The alleged incident took place on July 6.

Calicut is the second Georgia 2026 commit to be charged with a crime in the month of July, as defensive line commit Seven Cloud was charged with domestic battery in Kansas.