Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,363 (Jan. 26, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former Florida tight end Ben Troupe said about Georgia’s national championship drought.

Georgia football podcast: One of Florida’s favorite UGA jabs is starting to sound silly

Beginning of the show: Florida fans — and the occasional former Florida player — love to make fun of the fact that Georgia hasn’t won a national championship in more than forty years. I’ll explain on today’s show why the Gators’ jabs at UGA are starting to sound silly given Florida’s performance in recent seasons.

Five-minute mark: I discuss UGA fans’ response to quarterback Jamie Newman at the Senior Bowl.

10-minute mark: I share the latest on four-star defensive lineman Mykel Williams’ recruitment.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

A preview of what the next few months could look like for UGA

A discussion about how former UGA wide receiver Mecole Hardman’s performance for the Kansas City Chiefs could point a way forward for the Bulldogs’ offense

And some thoughts on how former UGA quarterback Matthew Stafford’s new team could impact his legacy now that Stafford has announced he’s moving on from the Detroit Lions

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the latest on Tennessee’s coaching search, a couple high-profile Tennessee players making decisions about their immediate future, and LSU reportedly identifying a new defensive coordinator.

End of show: I congratulate the Lady Dawgs on another exciting win and award today’s Golden Shoe winner.