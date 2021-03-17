Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,396 (March 12, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why UGA’s total number of punts might determine much of UGA’s offensive success this season.

Georgia football podcast: The surprisingly simple stat that could determine UGA’s 2021 success

Beginning of the show: Georgia started spring practice Tuesday and made a few players available to the media to speak about the current state of the program. One of the chosen spokesmen was punter Jake Camarda. Perhaps a surprising choice to some given that it’s not typically a punter who’d be in that role. However, Camarda certainly ranks as one of the country’s top players at his position, and he’s undoubtedly an articulate ambassador for UGA.

Yet I’ll explain on today’s show why UGA’s ultimate success this season might depend on how little it has to use him.

10-minute mark: I recap former UGA linebacker Monty Rice’s DawgNation video appearance from Monday night — including audio of him discussing what UGA coach Kirby Smart is like behind the scenes and Rice’s focus ahead of Wednesday’s pro day.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show to preview UGA pro day and to recap the start of spring practice.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Florida coach Dan Mullen boasting about what he views as a narrow gap between the Gators and Alabama and I discuss whether a few of the league’s teams could be on upset alert in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.

After the show: I take questions and comments as part of our Podcast Cool Down.

