Georgia football podcast: Buzz around Adonai Mitchell after G-Day more than just typical hype

Beginning of the show: Georgia freshman wide receiver Adonai Mitchell backed up the positive reviews he earned during spring practice with an impressive showing on G-Day. I’ll discuss what Mitchell’s breakout day could mean for the Bulldogs receiving group this fall on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I share audio of UGA quarterback JT Daniels discussing what he saw from the Bulldogs defense Saturday and throughout spring practice.