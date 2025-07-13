ATHENS — Does Georgia have a bigger concern on its team than its inexperience play-making ability at the quarterback position?

ESPN’s most recent story documenting the biggest “area of concern” for each of the Top 25 teams would suggest that.

Per ESPN, Georgia’s pass rush was the area of concern highlighted as Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams and Chaz Chambliss have all moved on to the NFL, while Damon Willson hit the transfer portal.

It’s a load of talent to replace, for sure, as Williams and Walker were first-round picks, Chambliss a team captain and two-year starter and Wilson the No. 7-highest ranked player in the portal.

Junior Gabe Harris and No. 56-ranked portal addition Elo Modozie, a transfer from Army, are expected to step into those roles at end and outside linebacker.

Georgia has several other talented linebackers and young defensive linemen in the mix, however, and defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann has proven capable and creative in utilizing talent.

The SEC appears loaded at the quarterback position, as many of the standouts at other schools have shown talent and play-making ability.

The Bulldogs are counting on redshirt junior Gunner Stockton to step up in a big way.

Georga was unable to get another quarterback out of the portal that could have offered another option or, at the very least, provided some depth with experience at the position.

Stockton has just one start under his belt, ranking among the most inexperienced and unproven starters in the SEC heading into the season.

Stockton’s backup, Ryan Puglisi, is a redshirt freshman who has only been through one spring session (he was injured his first spring).

Puglisi was still getting settled in Mike Bobo’s pro-style offense this past spring session.

Close observers have been impressed with walk-on Colter Ginn in practices and in the limited snaps he took in the G-Day game.

Ginn — who appears bigger than the 6-foot-3, 203 pounds he is listed at — is a freshman walk-on from Perry High School who has looked smooth enough under center to feel good about his upside.

Bottom line, Georgia would seem more stocked up and capable in the pass rush department than at quarterback after two-year starter and No. 1-ranked portal transfer Carson Beck has moved on to play for Miami, Fla., this season.

Georgia also replaces four starting offensive linemen, but like the defensive front seven, the Bulldogs have recruited well on the offensive front and have a history or reloading effectively.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart is scheduled to speak at 10:25 a.m. on Tuesday at the SEC Media Days, which will take place at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Smart, no doubt, will address areas of emphasis for the Bulldogs in fall camp leading up to their opening game at 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 against Marshall in Athens.

Georgia players Stockton, linebacker CJ Allen and cornerback Daylen Everette are also scheduled to speak with media at the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

The SEC Media Days begins at 9:05 a.m. on Monday with commissioner Greg Sankey speaking to kick off the event, followed by LSU coach Brian Kelly (10:25 a.m.), South Carolina coach Shane Beamer (11:45 a.m.), Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin (1:30 p.m.) and Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea (3:20 p.m.).