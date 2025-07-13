Georgia has officially updated its roster as the Bulldogs welcomed seven new players to the program following spring practice.

Out of the transfer portal, Georgia landed outside linebacker Elo Modozie, running back Josh McCray, defensive lineman Joshua Horton and offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn.

Modozie was the most high-profile addition, as he came in from Army. He will wear No. 18 for Georgia. Modozie arrives with two seasons of eligibility in Athens.

McCray came from Illinois and will wear No. 22. The addition of McCray should bring a physical presence to the Georgia running back room for the upcoming season.

Horton will wear No. 81 after transferring from Miami. He should help Georgia’s defensive line depth, which lost three players to the 2025 NFL Draft.

Flynn transferred in from UCF. He is expected to play center for Georgia. He will wear No. 54 for the Bulldogs.

Modozie and McCray are viewed as the most likely contributors from the summer additions, as both fill positions of need. Modozie could very well be Georgia’s starting outside linebacker after picking 6.5 sacks at Army last year. McCray ran for 10 touchdowns at Illinois and should pair with Nate Frazier to help improve Georgia’s rushing attack.

Georgia also welcomed the final three members from its 2025 recruiting class this summer, as wide receiver Thomas Blackshear, offensive lineman Dontrell Glover and defensive back Rasean Dinkins are all on the roster. Blackshear will wear No. 88, Glover was given the No. 63 jersey and Dinkins will sport the No. 27.

The Bulldogs signed the No. 2-ranked recruiting class for the 2025 cycle. Among the new additions, defensive tackle Elijah Griffin and wide receiver Talyn Taylor were both 5-star recruits.

Georgia won the SEC last season before losing to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff to cap an 11-3 season.

SEC Media Days begin on Monday, with the event being held in Atlanta. Kirby Smart, quarterback Gunner Stockton, linebacker CJ Allen and cornerback Daylen Everette will all speak to the media on Tuesday morning. Smart is set to speak to the main room of reporters at 10:05 a.m. ET.

Updated Georgia football jersey numbers for the 2025 roster