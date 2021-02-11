Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,375 (Feb. 11, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what one veteran college football analyst says could be an advantage for UGA if it faces Alabama in the SEC championship game.

Georgia football podcast: Analyst describes key advantage UGA could have over Alabama

Beginning of the show: Georgia would have a quarterback advantage vs. Alabama in a potential SEC championship game matchup according to veteran college football analyst Danny Sheridan on a recent appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show. I’ll discuss the comparison between UGA’s signal caller JT Daniels and the likely starter for the Crimson Tide, Bryce Young, on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I share audio of UGA coach Kirby Smart discussing the importance of line of scrimmage play in the SEC on today’s show.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show for Part One of a conversation recapping the top moments from the 2021 recruiting cycle.

30-minute mark: I preview the outlook for UGA’s top competition in the SEC East ahead of the start of spring practice.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.