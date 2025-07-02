Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2486 (July 2, 2025) of the podcast, Brandon Adams previews Kirby Smart’s media days appearance and why Paul Finebaum is look at the biggest questions Smart will have to answer about the offense. Then, with Brandon on vacation we shift to the live portion of the show with a special edition of our recruiting program Before The Hedges, with Jeff Sentell and Kaylee Mansell. They will breakdown what UGA’s historic week of commitments mean for the rest of the class and preview some more big names who will make their decision in the coming weeks.

Paul Finebaum makes interesting prediction about Kirby Smart

Beginning of the show: We discuss the biggest questions that Kirby Smart must answer and media days and why Paul Finebaum is signaling out UGA’s offense.

13-minute mark: A look at where UGA stands among college football’s most unbreakable records.

22-minute mark: Kaylee Mansell and Jeff Sentell take over a special edition of our recruiting show Before The Hedges looking back at UGA’s impressive run of commitments in June.

46-minute mark: We hear from Jared Curtis about his efforts to help Georgia land a big class.

57-minute mark: Looking at the next batch of big commitments

67-minute mark: The 2026 class break down