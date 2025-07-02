Georgia has had a long history of great running backs. More often than not, they’ve been able to make an early impact at Georgia.

Herschel Walker, Todd Gurley and Nick Chubb all topped 1,000 yards rushing in their first season at Georgia.

In more recent seasons, D’Andre Swift had 618 yards in 2017 while Nate Frazier ran for 691 yards a year ago.

Frazier is back and viewed as Georgia’s top running back for the upcoming season. But freshman Bo Walker has generated plenty of buzz in his short time on campus.

So much so that ESPN’s Mark Schlabach singled out the freshman as an under-the-radar player who could emerge in a big way in the 2025 season.

“Walker wasn’t the most heralded prospect in Georgia’s most recent recruiting class, but he turned some heads in spring practice with his physical style and speed," ESPN’s Mark Schlabach wrote. “Walker ran for more than 2,000 yards as a high school junior before spending his senior year at a smaller private school. Nate Frazier and Illinois transfer Josh McCray will probably be the top two backs entering preseason camp, but Walker has a chance to earn playing time. Would you expect anything less from a tailback named both Bo and Walker in the SEC?”

Walker was the No. 324-ranked prospect per the 247Sports Composite rankings and Georgia’s lone running back addition in the 2025 recruiting class.

While Georgia has picked up more marquee running back additions in recent years, few have generated as much early buzz as Walker.

From early on in spring practice, Walker impressed both teammates and coaches.

“One thing I told Bo is just don’t rush the process,”Nate Frazier said of Walker in March. “Mainly just trust the process. Trust what coach Smart, coach (Mike) Bobo, and coach (Josh) Crawford is telling him, and then everything will work out. And just work hard. The main thing for him, I just told him, just make sure you just give effort. With everything you do just give effort, and then everything will be fine.”

Walker led Georgia in rushing during the team’s G-Day scrimmage, totaling 44 yards on 8 carries. Much of that came on a 30-yard run, showcasing his explosive ability.

Following spring practice, Georgia did go into the transfer portal to land the Illinois transfer in McCray. He led his former team in rushing last season, totaling 609 yards and 10 touchdowns. The senior running back brings a physical component that Georgia’s rushing attack was very much lacking a season ago.

But injuries are frequent at the running back position, as former Georgia running back Trevor Etienne showed a season ago. You can never have enough healthy and capable running backs and Walker certainly seems to fit that mold for the Bulldogs.

It’s wildly unfair to compare Walker to Chubb, but it’s important to remember that the Georgia great did not begin the 2014 season as the No. 1 or No. 2 running back on Georgia’s depth chart. But when called upon, Chubb rose to the occasion and ran for more yards in one season, 1,547, than any Georgia running back this century.

Georgia’s running game desperately needs to improve after finishing 102nd in the country in rushing yards per game last season. The addition of Walker should certainly help in that regard.

“Bo’s doing a nice job,”Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in March. “Bo’s very bright. He’s had some really good runs. He’s had some mistakes. And what I like about Bo is he’s very teachable. He’s very coachable. And he’s got natural rush instincts.”