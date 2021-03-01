Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,375 (Feb. 11, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what’s next for Georgia and the rest of the SEC now that former LSU tight end has changed his mind about transferring to Florida.

Georgia football podcast: Arik Gilbert’s Florida de-commitment clears path for UGA in SEC East

Beginning of the show: The saga of former five-star tight end Arik Gilbert — who spent his freshman season at LSU in 2020 –took another twist Sunday when Gilbert announced on Twitter he had decided not to transfer to Florida. I’ll discuss some popular speculation regarding Gilbert’s likely landing spot on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I discuss why Gilbert not joining the Gators is a significant blow to the Gators’ chances of challenging UGA in the SEC East.

15-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to break down the latest on Gilbert’s situation.

35-minute mark: I discuss other SEC headlines including what are arguably unfair characterizations about Gilbert as his transfer decision lingers, Tennessee quarterback Harrison Bailey making his pitch for Gilbert to join him at Tennessee and two high-profile quarterbacks — five-star Ty Simpson and four-star Sam Horn — making their college decisions.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call, award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.