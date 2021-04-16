Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,421 (April 16, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what to expect from Georgia during the annual G-Day spring scrimmage Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: Everything UGA fans need to know ahead of G-Day

Beginning of the show: Georgia is set for its annual spring scrimmage known as G-Day Saturday. I’ll discuss what to expect from it on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I discuss how many UGA fans will be able to watch the game on their TVs despite the coverage only airing on the streaming platform, SEC Network+.

15-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to discuss the top prospects who will be at G-Day, and at least one big name who is expected to be elsewhere.

40-minute mark: I take a look at the other SEC spring games on tap for Saturday — including Alabama, Auburn, LSU and more.

45-minute mark: Georgia governor Brian Kemp joins the show. Some of the topics discussed include…

Whether he expects full stadiums and tailgating at games this fall

His time growing up as a friend of the son of legendary former coach and athletic director Vince Dooley

His impressions of UGA coach Kirby Smart’s first five years with the Bulldogs

And his outlook for UGA this season

End of show: I update the Gator Hater Countdown.

After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.

NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section below.