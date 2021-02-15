Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,375 (Feb. 11, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what one analytics site says about Georgia wide receiver George Pickens’ chances for a big season in 2021.

Georgia football podcast: Analytics site predicts big things for George Pickens in 2021

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s wide receiver group has been a work in progress for much of Kirby Smart’s tenure as UGA coach. However, there’s reason to believe 2021 could be a big year at the position for the Bulldogs. One of the players who could lead the way in that regard is rising junior George Pickens — who Pro Football Focus recently touted as one of the top returning receivers in the country. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I preview the other UGA wide receivers.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show for Part Three of our discussion recapping the top moments from the 2021 recruiting cycle.

30-minute mark: I take a look at the outlook for the SEC’s first and second-year coaches in 2021.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Countdown.