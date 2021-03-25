Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,401 (March 19, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former Tennessee wide receiver Jayson Swain said about George Pickens’ outlook for injury recovery on SEC Country Live Wednesday.

Georgia football podcast: Former SEC star provides hope for George Pickens’ comeback

Beginning of the show: Georgia wide receiver George Pickens’ ACL injury is more than just a blow to UGA fans’ hopes for a national championship. It’s a loss for the rest of college football as well.

Pickens is a dynamic playmaker and must-see TV for many who care about the sport.

In fact, one former SEC player who feels that way, former Tennessee wide receiver Jayson Swain, joined the all-new SEC Country Live Wednesday to discuss why he’s a fan of Pickens and why he believes Pickens could be back playing sooner rather than later.

I’ll share what Swain had to say on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I discuss the difficulty UGA has had with injuries involving its top wide receiver signees and examine the role former five-star wide receiver recruits have played in powering the top offenses in recent seasons.

20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Reaction to Pickens’ injury

An evaluation of his road to recovery

And a look at the receivers who could step up while Pickens is sidelined

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a statement from former Alabama assistant Jay Graham regarding his decision to step away from the team.

45-minute mark: I explain why former West Virginia defensive back Tykee Smith’s decision to enter the transfer portal could impact UGA.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call, award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.

After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.

NOTE: If you’d like to be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section below.