Georgia football podcast: UGA hoping ‘genuine connection’ with 4-star DB Nyland Green earns commitment

Georgia football podcast: UGA hoping ‘genuine connection’ with four-star defensive back Nyland Green earns commitment

Beginning of the show: Four-star defensive back Nyland Green — one of Georgia’s top targets for the 2021 class — is set to announce his commitment Tuesday morning, and I’ll preview that decision on today’s show with a look at some of the recent chatter surrounding Green and the deep bond he’s maintained with UGA despite a recent push from Clemson.

10-minute mark: I discuss how Missouri’s win vs. Arkansas makes UGA’s game against the Tigers this Saturday seem more interesting.

15-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

The Bulldogs upcoming game at Missouri

The aftermath of the postponement of last Saturday’s scheduled game vs. Vanderbilt

Reaction to center Trey Hill’s knee injuries

And some early thoughts on Bulldogs players who could declare for the NFL draft

30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including South Carolina hiring Shane Beamer as its coach, Alabama throttling LSU, Florida clinching the SEC East, Texas A&M winning at Auburn and Urban Meyer reportedly being out of the running for the Ohio State job.

End of show: I express some wishful thinking about an unlikely scenario for UGA in which potential issues for Ole Miss and Vanderbilt result in Texas A&M’s game with Tennessee being moved up a week, while freeing up the Aggies to play at UGA on Dec. 19.