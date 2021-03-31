Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,409 (March 31, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what’s next for UGA after wide receiver Jermaine Burton sustained an injury during practice Tuesday.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans hoping for the best with Jermaine Burton injury

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans can be forgiven if they’re simply ready for spring practice to be over after another high-profile wide receiver injury — this time to Jermaine Burton.

The good news is the prognosis for Burton’s recovery might be better than for Burton’s teammate, George Pickens, who injured his ACL last week and will require surgery.

I’ll discuss more about the outlook for Burton on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I discuss the possibility that UGA is in the mix for transfer defensive back Tykee Smith from West Virginia.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

The latest on Smith

Reaction to UGA scheduling a home-and-home with Louisville

And an update on Burton

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a former top Florida recruit entering the transfer portal, a new coach reportedly hired by Alabama and a possible two-way player at Auburn.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call, update the Gator Hater Countdown and award a Golden Shoe winner.

After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.

NOTE: If you’d like to be part of the Cool Down, share your thoughts in the comment section below.