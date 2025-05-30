clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Khamari Brooks: Why his weekend official visit is such a big one for …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-time state champ Khamari Brooks at North Oconee High School. He’s the nation’s No. 14 EDGE and …
Jeff Sentell
Sentell’s Intel: Breaking down a LOADED list of Georgia football official …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with the official visitors in town for this weekend.
Jeff Sentell
Preston Carey: Why the 4-star DL feels like a ‘priority’ to Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star DL Preston Carey at IMG Academy in Florida. He ranks as the nation’s No. 34 DL and the No. …
Jeff Sentell
BREAKING: 4-star priority in-state target Ryan Mosley commits to Georgia …
Jeff Sentell
Sentell’s Intel: The six recruits that will set the tone for the rest of …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting offers the latest with the 2026 recruiting class in Athens.
Jeff Sentell
