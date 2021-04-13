Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,417 (April 12, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia coach Kirby Smart recently said about wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint’s injury recovery that might have gone unnoticed by some UGA fans.

Georgia football podcast: Good news from Kirby Smart that might’ve flown under the radar

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s wide receiver situation still arguably sets up well for the upcoming season despite George Pickens’ ACL injury. I’ll compare UGA’s wideouts to those of other prominent SEC teams on today’s show, and discuss why Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart used an interesting word when describing the recovery of Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint — one of the promising members of the position group who showed flashes of brilliance as a freshman in 2020 before his season was cut short due to an injury in the Florida game.

10-minute mark: Former UGA defensive back Mark Webb joins the show to discuss the upcoming NFL draft and his autograph signing Friday night at the UGA Bookstore.

20-minute mark: I take a look at other the SEC headlines including an update on two major UGA recruiting targets.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show to preview the key storylines ahead of G-Day.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and update the Gator Hater Countdown.

After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.

NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section below.