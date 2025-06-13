This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with the weekend slate of official visitors in Athens.

Georgia has hosted 37 official visitors over the first two weekends of this month.

The first weekend earned the “loaded” label with seven top 100 overall national prospects in town. The first weekend of the June stretch run saw two prospects quickly commit to the program (4-stars Justice Fitzpatrick and Carter Luckie) and a third come into the fold (3-star OL Zykie Helton) less than two weeks later.

The second weekend brought another 18 OVs in town, and the seeds planted also resulted in another quick public commitment (3-star OL Zach Lewis) shortly after the weekend.

We’re betting the Dawgs will see more of the same despite fewer numbers making their way through the Classic City this weekend. While the RVSPs don’t quite match the overall Top 100 numbers of the first weekend, the argument could be made that this weekend is the most important so far.

It is at least the most top-heavy because there will be three 5-stars in town, including QB commit Jared Curtis. Curtis, the anchor commitment for this year’s class, will be one of four UGA pledges on hand to help lock down the VIPs.

Tyler Atkinson and Derrek Cooper, the two other 5-stars, are two of the Top 5 remaining targets for the class on DawgNation’s weekly “Before the Hedges” program.

For all of the above, this weekend is big. It gets even bigger because one of the most important prospects in town is not even on an official visit. Malakai Lee, the 4-star OT from Hawaii, will be 4,560 miles away from home this weekend.

He’ll take another look to see if Athens is his home and there’s some renewed buzz behind this trip.

That’s what is different about this weekend’s guest list.

Unofficial visits from Hawaii are always a big deal anywhere in SEC Country, but that’s definitely the case here with Lee. The Dawgs are locked in a bare-knuckle brawl with Michigan right now for Lee. His family has seen Alabama and Texas over the last two weekends.

There’s one more vital official visit still to come to see the Wolverines on June 20.

The 6-foot-6, 320-pound Lee has already taken his official visit to UGA back for G-Day.

Those are the high notes, but here’s the big picture from the 600 level inside Sanford Stadium:

11: Total OVs

Total OVs 6: Offensive prospects

Offensive prospects 5: Defensive prospects

Defensive prospects 5 : 4-stars

: 4-stars 4 : Top 100 overall national recruits

: Top 100 overall national recruits 4: Current UGA commits

Current UGA commits 4 : In-state targets

: In-state targets 3 : Prospects ranked among the nation’s top five recruits at their position

: Prospects ranked among the nation’s top five recruits at their position 3 : 3-stars

: 3-stars 3 : 5-stars

: 5-stars 3 : Top 30 overall national recruits

: Top 30 overall national recruits 2: Top 10 overall prospects

Top 10 overall prospects 2 : No. 1 overall prospects at their positions

: No. 1 overall prospects at their positions 1 : 5-star commit

: 5-star commit 1 prospect committed to another school (3-star WR Terrious Favors and Boise State)

Here’s a little perspective to cut through all those data points.

Of those 11, DawgNation feels the Dawgs are in a solid position to eventually sign six of those prospects. That would include the four current commits in town.

There were a few other names, most notably 4-star DL Valdin Sone, who were expected in town but have now rescheduled their official visits.

Here’s the full list of expected official visitors below:

Player Rankings Status 5-star Jared Curtis (Dickson, TN) No. 1 QB/No. 4 overall UGA 5-star Tyler Atkinson (Loganville, GA) No. 1 LB/No. 9 overall Undecided 5-star Derrek Cooper (Hollywood, FL) No. 2 ATH/No. 30 overall Undecided 4-star Vance Spafford (Mission Viejo, CA) No. 9 WR/No. 74 overall UGA 4-star Zech Fort (Bradenton, FL) No. 11 S/No. 130 overall UGA 4-star Tyriq Green (Buford, GA) No. 10 ATH/No. 151 Undecided 4-star CJ Hester (Cocoa, FL) No. 20 S/No. 233 overall Undecided 4-star Lincoln Keyes (Saline, MI) No. 13 TE/No. 262 UGA 4-star Breck Kolojay (Bradenton, FL) No. 19 IOL/No. 279 Undecided 3-star Terrious Favors (Atlanta, GA) No. 56 CB/No. 807 Boise St. 3-star Corey Howard (Valdosta, GA) No. 107 EDGE/No. 1024 Undecided

