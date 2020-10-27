Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,310 (Oct. 27, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what UGA coach Kirby Smart said during his weekly press conference about the current state of the Bulldogs offense.

Georgia football podcast: Some fans left confused by Kirby Smart’s comments on UGA offense

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart faced questions Monday about the current state of his offense. I’ll explain on today’s show why some of Smart’s answers might’ve left some UGA fans hoping for more.

10-minute mark: I share some thoughts on the Bulldogs running backs, and share some audio of Zamir White on his evaluation of his position group — including the development of Kendall Milton.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Smart’s comments about his offense from his weekly press conference

The outlook for UGA’s running backs

How the Bulldogs defense can bounce back after giving up big plays in the loss to Alabama

And a preview of UGA’s upcoming game at Kentucky

35-minute mark: I preview the upcoming weekend’s top games including LSU-Auburn, Mississippi State-Alabama, Missouri-Florida and Ohio State at Penn State.

40-minute mark: I discuss what I view as a key difference between Smart and Alabama coach Nick Saban on the heels of Saban citing the Crimson Tide’s performance against UGA in his recent comments about the proliferation of offense in college football.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.