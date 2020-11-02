Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,314 (Nov. 2, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the Georgia offense after struggling against Kentucky.

Georgia football podcast: Fans growing skeptical of Kirby Smart’s assessment of UGA offense

Beginning of the show: I open today’s show by briefly mentioning Georgia safety Richard LeCounte’s motorcycle accident before turning my attention to UGA’s offensive woes against Kentucky and a preview of the stakes for the Bulldogs against Florida this Saturday.

10-minute mark: I discuss how the narrative ahead of UGA-Florida this season is eerily similar to the prevailing storyline before last year’s game.

15-minute mark: Former UGA All-American — and DawgNation analyst — Jon Stinchcomb joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

The growing number of injuries the Bulldogs are forced to deal with

UGA’s offensive struggles –including the lingering questions surrounding starting quarterback Stetson Bennett

And a preview of Saturday’s game against the Gators

30-minute mark: I look back on the other top SEC games from the weekend including Auburn-LSU, Alabama-Mississippi State and Texas A&M-Arkansas.

35-minute mark: I share audio of UGA coach Kirby Smart discussing some of the injuries to key Bulldogs players including nose tackle Jordan Davis, linebacker Quay Walker, safety Lewis Cine, and the two offensive players who missed the Kentucky game with injuries, wide receiver George Pickens and running back Kenny McIntosh.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater, and set the stage for a big week of coverage from DawgNation ahead of UGA-Florida.

