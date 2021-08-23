Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart has funny response to viral Lane Kiffin tweet
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,510 (Aug. 23, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what some Georgia players said to conclude the week after a string of disappointing news.
Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin were colleagues on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama in 2014-15. The duo apparently formed a friendship during that time that still lives on today as evidenced by a recent exchange started by Kiffin on social media.
Kiffin used the Father’s Day holiday to mock Smart in a tweet. Smart was recently asked by Marty and McGee on the SEC Network about Kiffin’s jab. I’ll share Smart’s humorous response on today’s show.
Five-minute mark: I discuss how a big season from UGA quarterback JT Daniels could end the tiresome narrative of the Justin Fields Era at UGA.
10-minute mark: I discuss Smart’s assessment of the Bulldogs’ offensive line after Saturday’s scrimmage.
20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other headlines including five-star defensive tackle Travis Shaw committing to North Carolina.
45-minute mark: I briefly discuss one UGA fan’s take on a possible alternate uniform for the Bulldogs in the season opener vs. Clemson.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
