Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2778 (Aug. 26, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams explores Kirby Smart’s recent comments about the UGA pass rush and why one of the Dawgs rushers is finally getting the recognition he deserves. Plus, the latest on the NFL to college trend and what Kirby Smart had to say about the matter. We will also hear former UGA offensive coordinator Todd Monken defend his comments about Lane Kiffin. Later, DawgNation insider Davin Bellamy joins the show to talk the latest UGA football news.

National media might have finally noticed crucial UGA storyline

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I explain why the continued emergence of Georgia linebacker Chris Cole might finally be getting the attention it deserves and discuss the role that Cole could play in UGA’s attempt to upgrade its pass rush.

I’ll also discuss why I’m growing concerned by some of what I’m hearing from the Bulldogs about that topic.

15-minute mark: I share the latest on the saga of prospective professional athletes returning to college, including a strong statement from UGA coach Kirby Smart on the matter.

30-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

45-minute mark: I share a clip of former Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken getting grilled by reporters about an alleged phone call with Lane Kiffin.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.