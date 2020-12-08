Georgia football podcast: Reaction to 4-star DB Nyland Green’s UGA commitment

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,339 (Dec. 8, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about four-star defensive back Nyland Green choosing Georgia.

Georgia football podcast: Reaction to four-star defensive back Nyland Green’s UGA commitment

Beginning of the show: Four-star defensive back Nyland Green announced his commitment to Georgia Tuesday morning during a ceremony at Newton County High School. I’ll discuss what Green’s pledge means for the Bulldogs on today’s show, and address who could be the next to follow in Green’s footsteps.

10-minute mark: I react to rumors that LSU tight end — and former five-star signee — Arik Gilbert could be considering transferring, and I discuss whether UGA could be his potential landing spot.

15-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to react to the news involving Green and the rumors swirling around Gilbert.

35-minute mark: I preview the weekend’s top games including Alabama-Arkansas, Tennessee-Vanderbilt, LSU-Florida and Auburn-Mississippi State.

40-minute mark: I discuss the cancellation of Ole Miss and Texas A&M and how that could potentially impact UGA.

End of show: I address UGA wide receivers Trey Blount and Makiya Tongue entering the transfer portal.