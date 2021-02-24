Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,375 (Feb. 11, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why Oklahoma should be considered among the other top national contenders as a threat to UGA’s hopeful return to the College Football Playoff.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans should notice Oklahoma as emerging national rival

Beginning of the show: Most Georgia fans view the program’s chief competition for the College Football Playoff to be programs such as Alabama, LSU, Clemson and Ohio State — the four teams that have won national championships in the Playoff era. However, I’ll explain on today’s show why UGA fans should also consider Oklahoma in this category — both for the ways the two programs have been connected in the recent past and for the ways in which the Sooners are trying to match the Bulldogs’ effort to join the national elite.

10-minute mark: I describe the ways in which a dominant pass rush could be a key to victory for UGA vs. Clemson in the upcoming season opener.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

The building anticipation for UGA and Clemson

How Carson Beck factors into UGA’s quarterback competition

And thoughts on UGA’s basketball win vs. LSU led by Sahvir Wheeler’s triple double

35-minute mark: I discuss the big questions facing some of the SEC’s top contenders according to ESPN.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call, award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.