Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,401 (March 19, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why five-star athlete Malaki Starks’ decision to choose UGA over Clemson helps reignite a rivalry between the two programs.

Georgia football podcast: Recruiting battles reignite UGA-Clemson rivalry

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s rivalry with Clemson was a major part of the program’s history in the 1980s, and with the two teams set to play this fall, there’s a chance the rivalry could be ready to heat up again.

Part of the reason why is the head-to-head recruiting win the Bulldogs earned over the Tigers Thursday night when five-star athlete Malaki Starks announced his commitment. However, that isn’t the only recruiting battle UGA and Clemson are expected to wage against each other in the days ahead.

I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I share audio of UGA coach Kirby Smart discussing wide receiver George Pickens’ ACL injury.

20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

A behind-the-scenes look at Starks’ announcement ceremony

A preview of four-star linebacker Jalon Walker’s commitment announcement Sunday

The latest on five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen

Thoughts on the hype for UGA’s first crop of official visitors in June

And a brief reaction to former All-American West Virginia defensive back Tykee Smith entering the transfer portal

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a former UGA commit turning heads at his Pro Day.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call, award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.