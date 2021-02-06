Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,364 (Jan. 27, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about an intriguing comment from UGA coach Kirby Smart about a possible late addition to the Bulldogs’ 2021 signing class.

Georgia football podcast: Examining Kirby Smart’s cryptic comment about possible addition to 2021 class

Beginning of the show: The 2021 recruiting cycle came to a close quietly for Georgia on National Signing Day, but UGA coach Kirby Smart dropped a hint this week during an interview with Atlanta sports radio station, 680 The Fan, that the Bulldogs might possibly still have an opportunity to add another player to the signing class. I’ll attempt to unravel the mystery behind Smart’s words on today’s show.

Five-minute mark: I preview expectations for former UGA wide receiver Mecole Hardman in the Super Bowl.

10-minute mark: I discuss how UGA defensive coordinator Dan Lanning compares to other highly-paid assistant coaches after it was announced this week that Lanning had earned a significant raise.

15-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Remaining options for UGA in the 2021 class

Reaction to four-star 2022 defensive tackle Bear Alexander’s commitment to UGA

Thoughts on four-star defensive back Terrion Arnold choosing Alabama

And more

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some apparent challenges for new Tennessee coach Josh Heupel in his pursuit of a defensive coordinator.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call, award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.