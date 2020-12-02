Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,335 (Dec. 2, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the latest on Vanderbilt’s roster situation – including how close the Commodores are to falling below the 53-player threshold for Saturday’s game at UGA and a former Vanderbilt player’s assertion that some Commodores players could opt out due to unhappiness over the situation involving kicker Sarah Fuller.

Georgia football podcast: Former Vanderbilt starter alleges locker room turmoil ahead of UGA game

Beginning of the show: Georgia hosts Vanderbilt Saturday, and the Commodores are once again dealing with a thin roster, possibly made thinner by potential opt outs related to the firing of former head coach Derek Mason.

In addition to the turmoil created by Mason’s departure, a former Vanderbilt starter and team captain, Bruno Reagan, told a Nashville, Tenn. radio station this week that some key players could also choose not to play because of unhappiness related to kicker Sarah Fuller being used in last Saturday’s game against Missouri.

I’ll discuss more on today’s show how the situation could potentially impact Saturday’s game vs. UGA.

10-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

What’s next for UGA after athletic director Greg McGarity announced his plans to retire

And a preview of the Bulldogs home finale vs. Vanderbilt

30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the latest release of the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings.

End of show: I discuss what UGA should seek in its search for a new athletic director.