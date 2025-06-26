Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2482 (June 26, 2025) of the podcast, Brandon Adams looks at the remarks by Illinois coach Bret Bielema about the transfer of his former RB Josh McCray to Georgia. We also look at the impact of UGA’s newest commitment in 4-star RB Jae Lamar. Later we preview a couple more possible commits for the Dawgs and we hear from former UGA star WR Terrence Edwards.

Big Ten coach accused Kirby Smart of tampering

Beginning of the show: I discuss Illinois coach Bret Bielema’s suggestion that Georgia might’ve tampered with running back Josh McCray as it convinced him to come to UGA.

15-minute mark: I react to four-star running back Jae Lamar’s commitment to the Bulldogs.

20-minute mark: I discuss why UGA might have growing momentum with one of the country’s top defensive linemen and preview the commitment decision for four-star wide receiver Craig Dandridge.

25-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

40-minute mark: I discuss some SEC headlines including the story of some Auburn fans who think Hugh Freeze is playing too much golf.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.