Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,330 (Nov. 24, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia can achieve Saturday vs. South Carolina Saturday and why that accomplishment’s been a rare feat for the Bulldogs.

Georgia football podcast: UGA can achieve an important benchmark vs. South Carolina

Beginning of the show: Georgia scored 31 points vs. Mississippi State Saturday. It was just the third time in the last 14 games that UGA had scored 30 or more vs. an SEC opponent. I’ll discuss on today’s show why, if the Bulldogs match that feat for a second consecutive week against South Carolina this Saturday, it would potentially represent an important turning point for UGA’s offense.

10-minute mark: I discuss UGA’s need to upgrade its rushing offense after struggles last week vs. Mississippi State.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Whether UGA’s offense turned the corner against Mississippi State

Thoughts on UGA’s emerging wide receivers

And a discussion about whether fans should be concerned about UGA’s defense and running game after the performances vs. MSU

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines inlcuding some juicy South Carolina coaching rumors, more drama between Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and Florida State and a preview of the weekend’s top games in the SEC and a couple of top 25 matchups on tap for Black Friday.

End of show: I update the DawgNation Daily schedule for the remainder of the week.