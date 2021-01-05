Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,348 (Jan. 5, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Miami’s reported pursuit of Georgia defensive back Tyrique Stevenson.

Georgia football podcast: Miami’s reported interest in UGA DB raises troubling question

Beginning of the show: Miami is interested in adding UGA defensive back Tyrique Stevenson to its roster according to a report from the Miami Herald. I’ll explain on today’s show why the story regarding Stevenson invites a troubling question about whether the Hurricanes are attempting to publicly tamper with the Bulldogs’ roster.

10-minute mark: I discuss the latest news regarding other UGA player movement including Trey Hill announcing he’s entering the NFL draft and quarterback JT Daniels and defensive tackle Jordan Davis hinting at their possible return.

NOTE: Today’s show was recorded prior to Daniels officially announcing his plans to return.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Thoughts on the report on Stevenson

The latest on other possible UGA player movement

Reaction to the Bulldogs’ Peach Bowl win against Cincinnati

And a look at UGA’s recent usage of its tight ends — including Darnell Washington

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a scathing assessment of Florida coach Dan Mullen from a veteran writer, the possibility that Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle could play in the national championship game, rumored candidates to be Crimson Tide offensive coordinator, Will Muschamp reportedly turning down the Texas defensive coordinator job and a preview of the Heisman Trophy announcement.

End of show: I share some winners of The Golden Shoe as part of the Gator Hater Roll Call.