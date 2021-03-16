Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,396 (March 12, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why expectations are higher for Georgia’s wide receivers this season than at any other point in recent history.

Georgia football podcast: UGA wide receivers earn a rare level of praise

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s wide receivers are earning praise as possibly one of the top units in the country for the upcoming season. I’ll explain on today’s show why that stands in sharp contrast to the evaluations the group has received in previous years, and why it could be a precursor to success for the program. I’ll also discuss the role Arian Smith’s ascendance could play in helping the group reach its full potential.

10-minute mark: I explain how the depth and strength of UGA’s defensive line could help develop the offensive line this spring.

15-minute mark: UGA women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor joins the show to preview the Lady Dawgs in the NCAA tournament.

30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an NCAA recommendation to loosen the restrictions on in-person recruiting.

35-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show to preview the start of spring practice.

End of the show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.

After the show: I take listener questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.

NOTE: If you’d like to share an opinion or ask a question for the Cool Down please drop your remark into the comment section at the bottom of the page.