Last year, Georgia played one of its worst games and one of its worst opponents. Will that happen again this year?

On the episode of Dawgnation at Large, UGA insiders Connor Riley and Kaylee Mansell breakdown how Georgia can avoid its past mistakes and leave no doubt against Western Kentucky.

Later, in our DawgBites segment Connor and Kaylee explain why they think we will see more Chauncey Bowens and Ethan Barbour this week.

Plus, why they were impressive with Khamari Brooks and they give some thoughts on the UGA debut for Braylon Conley. Then it’s an extended Meme Machine, where we look at the best of the college football internet, and there’s a lot to pick from between Michigan’s controversial win, the FSU power surge and LSU’s beatdown of Clemson.

Finally, we make our picks for who we think will reach the endzone against the Hilltoppers.

Our 2026 DawgNation Invasions will be at COSM in Atlanta for Georgia-Florida on Oct 31. And at the Lyric in Downtown Oxford on Nov 7.

To be the first to know when tickets on go sale click this link live.ajc.com/dawgnation2026/dnstd_daily