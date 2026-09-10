It’s not a big game, but a lot of big recruits are making it clear, the white uniforms are a must-see game.

On this episode of DawgNation’s recruiting show Before The Hedges, our insiders Jeff Sentell and Kaylee Mansell break down the long list of big names recruits who will be in Athens for week 2.

Jeff will explain the importance of top QB Jayden Wade coming, plus why this is Georgia’s chance to “shoot its shot” with the top player in Georgia in the 2028 class, Casey Barner the 5-star safety from McEachern.

Later, we look at the best performances from Georgia’s freshman on Saturday. There’s more players to keep an eye on than just Zykie Helton and Kaiden Prothro.

Then we bring you the top highlights from UGA commits from the week in our Mansell’s Details segment. We show you an incredible performance from Seth Williams, Kemon Spell and our Dawg of the Week 4-star QB Colton Nussmeier.

Finally we wrap it up with an update on the top targets for the 2028 class.

Our 2026 DawgNation Invasions will be at COSM in Atlanta for Georgia-Florida on Oct 31. And at the Lyric in Downtown Oxford on Nov 7.

To be the first to know when tickets on go sale click this link live.ajc.com/dawgnation2026/dnstd_daily