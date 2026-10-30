The second stretch of the season begins with a few questions Georgia must answer about itself.

On this episode of DawgNation at Large with our insiders Connor Riley and Kaylee Mansell breakdown where they really need to see UGA improve if they want to continue to be a national championship contender.

Then in our DawgBites segment our crew will breakdown what they expect to see from Gunner Stockton against Florida, which freshman will emerge in the second half, who will step up at safety and why Georgia should want to play in the SEC Championship Game this year.

Then Connor and Kaylee update their UGA player pyramid. Which Dawg has emerged as the best player on the team and who has left the top 10.

Tickets are still on sale for our 2026 DawgNation Invasion of Ole Miss.

We will be at the Lyric in Downtown Oxford on Nov 7. To purchase tickets go to https://www.dawgnation.com/tailgate

More from DawgNation: https://www.dawgnation.com/