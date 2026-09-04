This Georgia team has a few questions marks, but we can make a real case that they are good enough to win it all in 2026.

On this episode of DawgNation at Large, our insiders Connor Riley and Kaylee Mansell make their arguments for what it will take for Georgia football to lift another trophy at the end of the season.

But, also why their championship chase could fall apart.Later, in our DawgBites segment, we look at how the state of Georgia is squaring off against LSU in court, Xzavier McCleod statement on his retirement and how the Dawgs will handle the weather.

Then Connor and Kaylee make their final playoff predictions. Connor has already said the Dawgs will win it all, but will Kaylee back him.

And we make our picks for the players that will reach the end zone in the opener against Tennessee State.