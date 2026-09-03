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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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2 hours ago
National media makes it clear Georgia has to prove it is a real national …
Georgia opens the season as the top-ranked SEC team in the AP Poll. The No. 3 Bulldogs were picked to win the SEC at media days.
Connor Riley
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6 hours ago
Louisville coach Jeff Brohm makes it seem like it was Georgia who called …
Georgia was originally set to face Louisville this season, with the game being scheduled for Sept. 19 in Louisville, Kentucky. Louisville would then repay the favor by …
Connor Riley
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Article
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10 hours ago
Georgia TE Jaden Reddell is ‘everything that’s good about college football’
The common college football fan does not know who Jaden Reddell is. Even casual Georgia fans might not be able to tell you all that much about the third-year player.
Connor Riley
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Article
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19 hours ago
Georgia AG tells SEC take ‘all measures available’ if LSU plays former pros
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is the latest player in the escalating saga of LSU’s attempt to allow former NFL players to join the Tigers’ football team.
Mike Griffith
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Article
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20 hours ago
Georgia football recruiting podcast: 5-Star QB Jayden Wade reaffirms his …
UGA fans are very concerned that 2028 5-star QB Jayden Wade will eventually leave the Dawgs at the altar.
Hunter DeLauder
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