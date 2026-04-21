The next eddition of Clean, old-fashioned hate will commence tonight at Truist Park.

And it should be a fun matchup.

Fifth-ranked Georgia baseball will face No. 3 Georgia Tech at 7 p.m. in a game benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. The Bulldogs will be in the first base dugout, while the Yellow Jackets will take up the third base dugout.

The matchup will be the highest-ranked one in Spring Classic history, and there will likely be plenty of runs scored.

Georgia Tech leads the country with 10.7 runs per game, while Georgia ranks third with 9.7 runs per matchup. Neither team announced its starting pitcher, both both typically employ bullpen staffs for midweek contests.

So enjoy the game and check out our baseball coverage below.

Trivia time

What is Georgia baseball’s record against Georgia Tech under Wes Johnson?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

With game at Braves stadium upcoming, UGA, Georgia Tech both ranked top 5

Pick an offensive statistic and there’s an excellent chance both Georgia and Georgia Tech’s baseball teams are at or near the top in Division l.

Home runs? Georgia is No. 1 with 113. Tech is No. 5 with 80.

Batting average? Tech leads the way at .354. Georgia is sixth at .324.

Slugging percentage? Georgia is first at .627. Tech is second at .620.

You get the idea.

“You see it in high-octane offenses in football and basketball and baseball,” Georgia Tech athletic director Ryan Alpert said of the Yellow Jackets. “We’re a great show on turf to be able to come out and watch …

“You don’t go into it saying, ‘Well, we’re only going to hire coaches that score,’ but we’re in the entertainment business, and certainly in baseball, people love to see home runs. They love to see hits. They love to see you running the bases.”

There has been no shortage of entertainment for both flagship schools in the Peach State, with the Bulldogs and Jackets enjoying dominant seasons so far. Tech is 32-7, while the Bulldogs are off to their best conference start in 17 years (13-5).

They’ll face each other at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, in the annual Spring Classic, which benefits Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and has raised more than $4.5 million.

UGA athletics daily schedule

Tuesday, April 20:

Baseball vs. Georgia Tech: 7 p.m. at Truist Park

Georgia baseball sets a school record with 9 home runs against Arkansas

It’s not every day that 26-14 is a final score in baseball.

But that was the result in the rubber match between Georgia and Arkansas in Fayetteville on Saturday, with the Bulldogs setting a program and SEC record with nine home runs in a league contest in their win.

Fifth-ranked Georgia won a road series against No. 14 Arkansas for the first time since 2008.

The Bulldogs continue to lead Division l in home runs by a wide margin with 113. Oklahoma State is second with 85, followed by Mercer and Vanderbilt with 82 apiece.

Catcher Daniel Jackson tied a program record and became the 13th Bulldog to hit three home runs in a game. He was 4-for-6 with six RBIs. Jackson has 20 home runs, which ranks fifth in the country.

Georgia trailed by five runs in the third inning before Jackson got the Bulldogs going with a three-run home run. The Bulldogs scored 11 runs in the ninth inning.

Photo of the day

Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson has the pulse of his red-hot team, a unit he built with three key returning starters and 28 newcomers that included 18 transfers and 10 freshmen, as the Bulldogs have earned a No. 7 national seed and prepare to host North Carolina State in a best-of-three NCAA Tournament Super Regional that starts at noon on Saturday at Foley Field in Athens. (@Georgia /Dawgnation)

Georgia baseball throwback

June 2, 2024: Georgia beat Georgia Tech 8-6 in 10 innings during the 2024 Athens Regional. The victory sent the Bulldogs to their first Super Regional since 2008. Georgia hit home runs in the eighth and ninth innings to force extra innings.

Wes Johnson has Georgia baseball bringing in millions

Johnson quickly became known as “The Wizard” by his players for his baseball acumen, turning Georgia into an annual contender.

The “Diamond Dawgs” sit atop the SEC standings with four conference series remaining, having taken four of five SEC series to this point for an 11-4 league mark and 29-8 overall record that has them ranked No. 5 in the latest D1Baseball.com poll.

It’s Georgia’s best conference start in 17 years, even after No. 20-ranked Florida took two of three games from UGA at Foley Field over the weekend.

The Bulldogs fans’ have responded to Johnson’s success on and off the field since he was hired three years ago, as UGA had 13 sellouts in each of the 2024 and 2025 seasons and added a fifth sellout this season over the weekend.

Off the field, Johnson’s success has translated to financial gains, with $9.5 million in donations between 2023 and 2025. The donor funds have backed up $45 million in recent stadium renovations, which increased capacity from 2,760 to 3,633 since 2025 and provided players elite facilities and state-of-the-art training technology.

Johnson said the commitment to improve the facilities played a role in him leaving his post as an assistant at LSU to take the UGA head coaching job three years ago.

“When I heard the fact that we’re doing the $45 million upgrade and we want technology, that was a perfect match right there,” said Johnson, a noted expert in baseball analytics and applied technology. “I’m huge on development there.”

Players have taken note, as Georgia landed the No. 1 transfer class in the nation this offseason, per the 64 Analytics baseball website.

Trivia answer

4-0 (5-0 if including halted game from 2024)