ATHENS — As Georgia wrapped up its spring game, Kirby Smart shared a final message to his team.

“Be safe tonight. And be smart,” Smart told DJ Shockley on the broadcast following the game. “Be your brother’s keeper and take care of each other.”

It would seem former Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch did not heed that advice.

The former Georgia wide receiver, who hopes to hear his name called in this week’s NFL draft, was arrested on Sunday on one charge of obstructing public sidewalks/streets - prowling and one charge of obstruction of a law enforcement official. Both are misdemeanors.

Per the Athens Clarke County Arrest log, Branch was booked at 1:26 a.m. on Sunday, April 19 and released on $39 bond at 3:44 a.m. ET.

Branch spent the 2025 season in Athens after transferring in from USC. He led the team in receptions and receiving yards, setting a school record for receptions in a season with 81 last year.

Georgia declined to comment on Branch, which is typical, as he is a former player of the program. Branch was in attendance for Georgia’s G-Day scrimmage on Saturday, as he was seen signing autographs for fans throughout the afternoon.

A full police report of the incident has not yet been released.

Branch had been projected as a second-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which is set to begin on Thursday. Branch’s brother Zion is a safety for Georgia’s team. He had two tackles in the spring scrimmage.

“He met a lot to learn our system and learn our terminology,” Smart said of Branch during Georgia’s Pro Day. “He’s a football junkie. There’s not a day I’ll leave the office that he’s not down there catching balls, running routes, doing extra. He loves football, and that’s what one of the number one qualities for being a good pro is, is do you love it?”