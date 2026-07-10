Morning, y’all! And happy Friday.

I know it’s been a little bit since we’ve talked about baseball, but we’ve got the MLB Draft coming up this weekend.

Georgia has five players ranked in MLB.com’s top 250 prospects, headlined by Golden Spikes Award-winning catcher Daniel Jackson, who currently sits at No. 28 and is expected to be taken sometime in the late first round.

Jackson led the Bulldogs to Omaha and enjoyed a stellar season, named SEC, D1Baseball and Perfect Game Player of the Year, alongside winning the Dick Howser Trophy.

Following behind Jackson is right-handed pitcher Joey Volchko (No. 68), third baseman Tre Phelps (No. 121), outfielder Rylan Lujo (No. 189) and right-handed pitcher Dylan Vigue (No.201).

On that note:

MLB Draft Tracker

Be sure to follow along at this link as our intern Hunter keeps you apprised of all things MLB Draft, particularly the Georgia guys who are drafted.

Georgia awards Mike Bobo, Glenn Schumann contract extensions through 2028 season

Switching back to football:

Georgia football coordinators Mike Bobo and Glenn Schumann will be with the program for the foreseeable future.

Per an open records request obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the University of Georgia extended the contracts of its offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator this offseason.

The extensions were both signed back in January, as Bobo and Schumann will now have their contracts run through the 2028 season.

Bobo, who will enter his fourth season as the team’s offensive coordinator this fall, will now see his contract run through Jan. 31, 2029. It had previously been set to expire on June 30, 2027. Bobo previously served as the offensive coordinator at Georgia from 2007 through 2014.

Bobo also received a raise this offseason that will see him make $2.2 million this year. The contract extension has that salary jump to $2.3 million on Feb. 1, 2027, and $2.4 million on Feb. 1, 2028.

The raise and extension for the often maligned Georgia offensive coordinator come after he was named a finalist for the Broyles Award last season. It is the second time in the previous three seasons that Bobo was a finalist for the award, which is given to the nation’s top assistant coach.

As he enters his fourth season in Athens, Bobo is now the longest-tenured offensive coordinator to work for Smart. Jim Chaney and Todd Monken both held the position for three seasons, while James Coley had the title in 2019.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with offensive coordinator Mike Bobo after a 28-7 victory over Alabama in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Glenn Schumann enters Sanford Stadium during the DawgWalk prior to the Texas game on Saturday, November 15, 2025, in Athens. Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Schumann’s contract is now also set to run through Jan. 31, 2029, as it was previously set to expire on June 30, 2028. His pay is equal to that of Bobo throughout the length of the contract.

Schumann has been a part of the Georgia staff since 2016, when Kirby Smart first arrived as the team’s head coach. Schumann is entering his 11th season as Georgia’s inside linebackers coach and his fifth as the team’s defensive play-caller. Schumann has also served as a co-defensive coordinator during his time in Athens, sharing the title with Dan Lanning and Will Muschamp.

Georgia went 12-2 last season, winning the SEC championship. But Georgia came up just short in the College Football Playoff, losing in its first game to Ole Miss.

The Bulldogs are expected to have a strong team once again this fall, as they bring back a number of key contributors on both sides of the football.

Georgia opens the season on Sept. 5, when the Bulldogs take on Tennessee State. The game is set for a 3 p.m. ET start on ESPN+.

Trivia section

Georgia football has had three three-time All-Americans in school history. Can you name all three?

(Answer at the bottom of the newsletter).

Why Gunner Stockton isn’t viewed as a top-tier quarterback entering 2026 season

Gunner Stockton probably likes that there’s little chatter around him entering the upcoming season.

If you look over the various quarterback rankings entering the upcoming season, Stockton is rarely near the top. Joel Klatt of Fox Sports left the Georgia quarterback out of the rankings entirely. Chris Low of On3 had Stockton as the No. 3-ranked quarterback in the SEC, behind Arch Manning of Texas and Trinidad Chambliss of Ole Miss. David Cobb of CBS Sports left Stockton outside the top tier of his quarterback rankings for the upcoming year.

All this despite finishing seventh in Heisman Trophy voting last season. It comes a year after Stockton picked up wins over Manning and Chambliss, as the Bulldogs went 12-2, winning the SEC.

So why is Stockton not viewed as highly entering this rapidly approaching season? Looking at the end of last year may perhaps offer our best explanation.

Read the rest of Connor’s story on Stockton here.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs a keeper play against Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) during the third quarter of the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia QB Gunner Stockton has excelled in his first season as the starter this year. He's led the Dawgs to a 10-1 record heading into the Georgia Tech game this week. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs the ball during the second half in a NCAA college football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, October 11, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. Georgia won 20-10 overAuburn. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Trivia answer

Herschel Walker, 1980-82, David Pollack, 2002-04, Brock Bowers, 2021-23