Good morning, everyone, and happy Thursday! It’s Olivia, filling in for Sarah one final time this week. There will not be a newsletter Friday due to the company holiday.

Speaking of which, I wanted to start today by offering a big thank you to everyone who served. Your sacrifice is what the Fourth of July is about, and I appreciate your willingness to do so for my freedom.

I hope everyone enjoys the weekend, spending time with family and friends, watching hot dog eating contests, going out on the lake and most important, honoring those served, giving America its freedom.

Now, let’s dive into some sports!

Former Bulldog competing for Team USA

In honor of the Fourth of July, we’re going to start with some USA Baseball news, where one former Bulldog is competing on the Collegiate National Team.

Shortstop Kolby Branch — who spent the last three years with Georgia after transferring from Baylor — was invited to attend the team’s training camp. The final roster will be announced July 5 before the team competes in the inaugural World Collegiate Baseball Championship July 11-15 in Taiwan.

Until then, the training camp participations have been divided into two teams for a set of exhibition matchups in North Carolina.

Branch, who already hit a home run in his second game, is one of 56 athletes vying for a place on the final roster.

Georgia baseball shortstop Kolby Branch throws across the diamond against Texas at the College World Series (Cody Chaffins /Dawgnation)

Georgia Bulldogs infielder Kolby Branch (9) hits a solo home run during the seventh inning of Game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional at Foley Field on Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Athens. Miguel Martinez/AJC) (Miguel Martinez /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia will be counting on veteran Kolby Branch, among others, to provide offense in Sunday's noon game against Oklahoma State. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) (Conor Dillon /Dawgnation)

Matthew Stafford dishes on his NFL future

Now, we’re going to go out west, where one former Bulldog is preparing for his 18th season in the NFL.

DawgNation’s Mike Griffith dove in:

Reigning NFL MVP and former Georgia star Matthew Stafford says he’s taking things one season at a time as he works toward his 18th year in professional football.

“It is year to year. It’s fair to the team; it’s fair to me and my family,” Stafford told Chris Long on the Green Light Podcast. “I don’t want to say 24 months from now I’ve got to be ready to play another football season. That seems like a lot.

“I know I’m ready to play this year.”

That said, Stafford doesn’t figure to get much, if any, action in preseason games as the Los Angeles Rams look to limit his exposure to contact.

It has been well-documented that Stafford has been managing a degenerative back issue, missing the first month of the Rams’ 2025 preseason camp while undergoing treatments using red light and pulsed electromagnetic frequency (PEMF) devices to aid his recovery.

Indeed, there were some who questioned when and if Stafford would return at all, only to see him enjoy one of the most successful seasons of his career. Stafford led the Rams to the NFC championship game, where they fell to eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle, 31-27.

Use the link below to read the rest of Griffith’s article.

Georgia picks up South Carolina pitcher Riley Goodman from transfer portal

Sticking with the theme of baseball — it is America’s favorite pastime — Georgia has been busy in the transfer portal this week.

The Bulldogs picked up South Carolina pitcher Riley Goodman on Tuesday, their 12th commitment in this cycle.

Goodman posted a 8.59 ERA in 17 appearances for South Carolina last year but has incredibly high upside as the Gamecocks’ former Opening Day starter.

The right-hander is already off to a solid start in the Cape Cod League with a 1.00 ERA in nine innings (two starts) with three walks and 14 strikeouts.

Intern Hunter DeLauder gave his analysis on the pickup:

Georgia baseball picked up its fifth pitching commitment and 12th player out of the transfer portal Tuesday with the addition of South Carolina’s Riley Goodman, who announced the decision on Instagram on Tuesday.

According to reports, he chose the Bulldogs over a handful of other schools including South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

The right-hander spent two years at South Carolina. After redshirting in 2024-25, he made 12 appearances — including seven starts — for the Gamecocks this season. He was 0-3 with an 8.59 ERA, 25 strikeouts and 18 walks in 22 innings.

The Memphis, Tennessee native attended Christian Brothers High School. Across his sophomore and junior seasons there, Goodman struck out 81 batters in 47 innings and earned All-State honors.

Use the link below to read the rest of the article.

Trivia section

What three sports were held in Athens during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics? Which two UGA facilities did they use?

Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

Although UGA doesn’t have a men’s soccer program, international matches were played at Sanford Stadium during the 1996 Summer Olympics. (UGA Football/FILE) /Dawgnation)

Joy Fawcett (left) and Carin Gabarra (right) run around Sanford Stadium in Athens with an American flag after their historic 2-1 gold-medal win over China in soccer on Thursday, August 1, 1996 during the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta. (AJC file photo/David Tulis) (DAVID TULIS

The USA women's soccer team celebrates on the podium after defeating China 2-1 to win the gold medal in the 1996 Olympic Games at Sanford Stadium in Athens. Getty Images photo (David Cannon

Georgia football alcohol sales: Seltzer beats beer in record year

We’re going to wrap up this newsletter with an unconventional story but one that is fitting for the amount of beverages consumed during the Fourth of July weekend.

DawgNation’s Mike Griffith took a look at the alcohol sales in Sanford Stadium, which ranked just behind another SEC school:

Georgia football saw an increase in its financial intake of beer and hard seltzer at Sanford Stadium in the second season of public alcohol sales.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution open records request revealed the sale of beer and alcoholic seltzer increased 32.1% per game from the previous season, generating $4,308,205 in gross revenue for the 2025 season — an average of $615,457.86 over seven games.

Texas A&M was tops among the SEC schools reporting to open records requests in alcohol revenue in 2025, per an ExtraPointsMB.com report with $4,740,922 over its first five home games last season at 102,733-seat Kyle Field — an average of $948,184 per game.

UGA’s alcohol sales numbers have been released since the ExtraPointsMB.com report, including all seven home games, and rank as the second highest on the list, falling closely in line with Tennessee’s alcohol sales revenue numbers.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reported the Volunteers generated a school-record average of $614,966 per game in alcohol sales over its seven home games in 2025.

Georgia’s two home night games last season (7:30 p.m. kickoffs) were also two of the most anticipated on the schedule — against Texas and Alabama — and drew the two largest alcohol sales totals.

The Bulldogs’ 35-10 home win over Texas on Nov. 15 brought in the highest sales revenue last season, generating nearly a million dollars ($957,506) of revenue.

High Noon seltzer was the top selling alcoholic beverage at UGA home games last season, followed by Michelob Ultra and Creature Comforts Tropicalia beers.

Use the link below to read the rest of the story.

Trivia answer

Soccer, volleyball and rhythmic gymnastics

Sanford Stadium (soccer) and Stegeman Coliseum (volleyball and rhythmic gymnastics)