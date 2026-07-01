ATHENS — Georgia football saw an increase in its financial intake of beer and hard seltzer at Sanford Stadium in the second season of public alcohol sales.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution open records request revealed the sale of beer and alcoholic seltzer increased 32.1% per game from the previous season, generating $4,308,205 in gross revenue for the 2025 season — an average of $615,457.86 over seven games.

Texas A&M was tops among the SEC schools reporting to open records requests in alcohol revenue in 2025, per an ExtraPointsMB.com report with $4,740,922 over its first five home games last season at 102,733-seat Kyle Field — an average of $948,184 per game.

UGA’s alcohol sales numbers have been released since the ExtraPointsMB.com report, including all seven home games, and rank as the second highest on the list, falling closely in line with Tennessee’s alcohol sales revenue numbers.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reported the Volunteers generated a school-record average of $614,966 per game in alcohol sales over its seven home games in 2025.

Georgia’s two home night games last season (7:30 p.m. kickoffs) were also two of the most anticipated on the schedule — against Texas and Alabama — and drew the two largest alcohol sales totals.

The Bulldogs’ 35-10 home win over Texas on Nov. 15 brought in the highest sales revenue last season, generating nearly a million dollars ($957,506) of revenue.

High Noon seltzer was the top selling alcoholic beverage at UGA home games last season, followed by Michelob Ultra and Creature Comforts Tropicalia beers.

High Noon was also the highest seller during the 2024 home football schedule, followed by Creature Comforts Tropicalia and Michelob Ultra.

Georgia was the last of the SEC schools to introduce beer at its football games in 2024 after the league had approved alcohol sales for its then-14 member schools in 2019.

“It’s not something you want to rush into,” Bulldogs athletic director Josh Brooks said in January 2024, when Georgia announced its decision to allow public alcohol sales.

“We were able to learn a lot of notes from our peers as far as things they went through and best practices, so we feel ready and prepared to take that on this fall.”

An ESPN survey reflected that approximately 80% of the Power Five schools sold alcohol at games in 2023, the season before Georgia began its public beer and seltzer sales.

UGA, in its first season selling alcohol at home football games in 2024, brought in $2,794,481 in alcohol sales gross revenue, an average of $465,746.83 over the course of six home games.

UGA gross sales revenue per game

2025 season

Texas, $957,506 (7:30 p.m. start)

Alabama, $942,157 (7:30 p.m. start)

Ole Miss, $835,882 (3:30 p.m. start)

Kentucky, $510,999 (noon start)

Marshall, $375,628 (3:30 p.m. start)

Austin Peay, $343,061 (3:30 p.m. start)

Charlotte, $342,972 (12:45 p.m. start)

2024 season