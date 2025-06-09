Late Friday night we learned the House settlement, the much-watched court case that allows for direct payments to college athletes, had received final approval. Now we wait for whatever comes next.

The response to the new landscape from college football’s top coaches could be akin to a very big bet.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart and his SEC colleagues seem to think the NIL enforcement arm, led by the consulting firm, Deloitte, will have real teeth and will be able to prevent some of the more outlandish compensation agreements.

On the other hand, some of the biggest spending programs outside of the SEC could challenge the House settlement’s legal standing to prevent players from earning whatever a willing booster will pay.

Which side will win? We may still be a long way from determining that.

For the rest of the news, check out our coverage below.

Trivia time

In what season did Nick Chubb have his most rushing yards at Georgia?

Happy guessing! Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

How Georgia has prepared for new House settlement legislation

The landmark House settlement was officially approved on Friday evening, launching college football into a new landscape.

The long-awaited settlement was signed by Judge Claudia Wilken, opening up college athletics to the world of revenue sharing.

Georgia has long been preparing for this day, with Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks and the Georgia staff working tirelessly to come up with a plan forward.

Schools are expected to get $20.5 million to divide up between their athletes. Some of that money will go towards new scholarships.

While the long-awaited settlement ushers in a new era, there are still plenty of questions regarding the future of the sport.

DawgNation’s Mike Griffith laid out the key dates to know moving forward.

June 6, 2025: Settlement approved; settlement-related NCAA rules are effective, as adopted by the NCAA Division 1 Board on April 21, 2025.

Settlement approved; settlement-related NCAA rules are effective, as adopted by the NCAA Division 1 Board on April 21, 2025. June 11, 2025: NIL Go portal launches.

NIL Go portal launches. June 15, 2025 : Opt-in deadline for non-defendant schools to fully commit to revenue sharing.

: Opt-in deadline for non-defendant schools to fully commit to revenue sharing. July 6, 2025: Opt-in schools must “designate” student-athletes permitted by the settlement to remain above roster limits.

Opt-in schools must “designate” student-athletes permitted by the settlement to remain above roster limits. July 1, 2025: First date for direct institutional revenue sharing payments to student-athletes.

First date for direct institutional revenue sharing payments to student-athletes. Start of 2025-26 academic year: With the exception of the “designated” student-athletes, Fall sports must be at or below roster limits by their first day of competition.

With the exception of the “designated” student-athletes, Fall sports must be at or below roster limits by their first day of competition. December 1, 2025: With the exception of “designated” student-athletes, Winter and Spring sports must be at or below roster limits by their first day of competition or Dec. 1, whichever is earlier.

For more on how Georgia will handle the new settlement, check out Griffith’s article in full below.

Nick Chubb finds new NFL home

Two long-time Georgia greats have called it a career in the past week,long-awaited

But it appears that Nick Chubb is going to keep on chugging along. According to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Chubb is expected to sign with the Houston Texans on Monday.

Chubb spent his first seven seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He made four Pro Bowls while finishing his time as the team’s third-all-time leading rusher.

Chubb did not have the best 2024 season as he recovered from a knee injury he suffered during the 2023 season. He had a career-worst 3.3 yards per carry last season.

However, Georgia fans know better than most to never count out Chubb. After suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2015, Chubb ran for over 1,000 yards in 2016 and 2017. In his senior season, he helped lead Georgia to an appearance in the national championship game.

To date, Chubb has 6,843 yards and 51 rushing touchdowns. Now suiting with fellow former Bulldog Kamari Lassiter, he’ll have a chance to build off those numbers as he plays in the NFL for his eighth season.

For more on Chubb’s next stop, check on Riley’s story below.

All quiet on the recruiting coming out of the weekend

Georgia had another loaded group of visitors on campus this weekend.

The timing is significant given the passage of the House settlement. Recruits got a chance to hear how Georgia would navigate a world in which schools can directly pay players, while also figuring out how to get the most out of name, image and likeness deals.

The Bulldogs had 18 official visitors this weekend, the same number as they did the previous weekend.

Georgia earned two commitments from that first weekend of visits, landing four-star defensive lineman Carter Luckie and four-star defensive back Justice FitzPatrick.

Some of the big-name official visitors to know were:

Five-star running back Savion Hiter

Four-star offensive tackle Ekene Ogboko

Four-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon

Four-star defensive lineman Pierre Dean

Four-star wide receiver Brady Marchese (UGA commit)

Four-star offensive lineman Graham Houston (UGA commit)

Three-star defensive back Kealan Jones (UGA commit)

Three-star defensive lineman Seven Cloud (UGA commit)

We know teams were front-loading NIL payments to recruits so that they wouldn’t be forced to be examined by the new NIL clearinghouse run by Deloitte.

There will be plenty of twists and turns on the recruiting front in the coming weeks. FitzPatrick for example, is set to visit Ohio State this weekend.

For more on Georgia’s recruiting visitors this past weekend, check out Jeff Sentell’s preview of the weekend.

Photo of the Day

Georgia Red Team quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) throws a pass during the NCAA college football team's spring game, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard) (Colin Hubbard /Dawgnation)

Quote of the Day

Kirby Smart on Gunner Stockton following Georgia’s spring game and where the Georgia quarterback has improved the most...

“Confidence, understanding the offense, knowing when to take a shot, which he didn’t do a great job today. He had a couple times where he could have thrown the ball or checked it down. He took shots that he probably didn’t have to. But he’s done a really good job with his feet, his legs. He made plays with his legs today, and I thought Ryan did too. They’re both good athletes that can extend plays.”

Gunner Stockton scores invite to Manning Passing Academy

Gunner Stockton will get a chance to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the top quarterbacks in the country.

Stockton will be a counselor at the prestigious Manning Passing Academy later this month. Among the other counselors are Penn State’s Drew Allar, Clemson’s Cade Klubnik and Texas’ Arch Manning.

Stockton will largely be working with campers at the event but there are still drills that current college quarterbacks sometimes compete in. Carson Beck attended the event last year when he was Georgia’s starting quarterback.

Stockton is far from a proven passer at this point in his career, as he has just 83 passing attempts. He made his first career start in Georgia’s season-ending loss against Notre Dame.

While a camp setting may not be the best showing for Stockton’s skill set, he’ll relish the chance to compete against some of the best in the sport and show he belongs.

Georgia very much believes in Stockton and what he can be for the team this season. The Manning Passing Academy will give him a chance to show to the rest of the top quarterbacks in the sport why that is the case.

The camp will run from June 26 through June 29.

Trivia answer

2014